WhatsApp Business Releases Quick Replies Shortcut For Beta Users: Report

WhatsApp is rolling out an improvement for a feature of WhatsApp Business. The WhatsApp Business beta application will be getting a new feature that will allow users to send customizable quick replies to customers on WhatsApp chat. Currently, the feature is available for limited WhatsApp Business beta users on both iOS and Android. The WhatsApp Business Quick Replies feature has already been present on the platform for quite some time.

Until now, the WhatsApp Business Quick Replies feature gets activated by pressing the '/' key. Thereafter, WhatsApp shows a list of replies that can be sent using the feature. Along with the new update, WhatsApp Business users will be able to access the list of quick replies from the chat share action menu. Those who are using the latest version of WhatsApp Business beta might have already received the feature. However, it is only available for a limited number of users as of now.

WhatsApp adds new Quick Replies shortcut

The addition of a new shortcut for WhatsApp Business quick replies was reported by WABetaInfo. According to the report, WhatsApp has added a new feature to spread awareness about the benefits that business owners can get using WhatsApp Bussiness. The publication has also released a screenshot of the new feature, which has been taken from the application for iOS. The Quick Replies shortcut is available along with other shortcuts in the chat share action menu, including Camera, Photo & Video Library, Catalog, Document and more.

In related news, WhatsApp was reported to test a new camera interface for its application on Android devices. WhatsApp camera has looked the same for years and allows users to click photographs and perform basic editing tasks such as cropping and adding filters. As reported by WABetaInfo, the new interface appears to have changed the position of the Flash icon and switch the camera icon.

In addition, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will provide admins with more control over the activities in a WhatsApp group. As and when the new feature comes out through a stable WhatsApp update for iOS and Android, it will enable WhatsApp group admins to delete messages sent on a group by participants. Keep reading to know more about the WhatsApp new feature and how will it work.

IMAGE: WABETAINFO