WhatsApp Chat History Transfer: Tool To Migrate Chats While Changing Phone Number Coming?

According to a report, WhatsApp is working on a way to allow users to move their chat history when switching to a new phone with a different phone number. The new feature appears to be an expansion of the ability to migrate WhatsApp chat history from one device to another-- from Android to iOS and vice versa -- via a Chat History Migration tool that is currently in testing. Users will be able to migrate media from one platform to another using the Chat History Migration feature. Users who want to move their WhatsApp accounts between Android and iPhones will benefit from this.

WhatsApp allows chat history transfer

According to WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp beta-tracking site, WhatsApp is testing an improved Chat History Migration tool that will enable users to migrate their chat history to not only a new computer on a separate device, but also to a new phone number. So, if you're moving from an old Android phone to a new iPhone and switching your mobile number, you'll be able to move your existing WhatsApp chat history to the new handset.

Users can now update their phone number without missing their chats on WhatsApp. If you're moving to a new computer or phone number, it also allows you to move your chat history. However, in this situation, the new system should run on the same platform as your old phone. This means that whether you switch between two iPhone models or two Android phones, you'll be able to transfer your chat history. WhatsApp, on the other hand, does not support transferring chats between Android and iPhone, which the messaging app can change with its Chat History Migration tool.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp may have a link that allows you to transfer your chat history when switching devices and phone numbers. It's worth noting that users will only have the option of migrating their chats when they first sign in to their WhatsApp account on the new phone, not later. The tool may also be used to move WhatsApp media from one device to another, in addition to moving chats.

Whatsapp chat migration update

You won't be able to migrate your chat history at any time; instead, you'll have to wait until you connect a new Android phone to your WhatsApp account to begin the process.

instead, you'll have to wait until you connect a new Android phone to your WhatsApp account to begin the process. Media will also be migrated to the Android device: your chat history and media will be entirely migrated.

your chat history and media will be entirely migrated. You can move your chat history to a different phone number: this is particularly useful if you're switching devices or phone numbers, as the process of changing your phone number would be initiated automatically before you begin migrating your chat history.

Picture credit: Unsplash