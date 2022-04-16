WhatsApp Communities: What is the new feature, how will admins control it and more

WhatsApp has finally announced Communities, a group-related feature that has been in development for months. Although the feature will not be immediately available to all users, WhatsApp will roll it out slowly. In a nutshell, the communities feature will allow WhatsApp users to club multiple group chats at one place, hence forming a community of multiple groups with a similar purpose. Keep reading to know more about WhatsApp Communities.

Upon the launch of WhatsApp Communities, Mark Zuckerberg says "we built WhatsApp Communities to make it much easier to organize all your group chats and find information." Adding to it, Zuckerberg says "We're also adding new features to groups on WhatsApp, including reactions, large file sharing, and bigger group calls." Find more details about what is WhatsApp Communities, how will admins be able to manage WhatsApp Communities and will the feature be secure.

What are WhatsApp Communities?

WhatsApp Communities will enable people to "bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them." WhatsApp believes that this way, users will get all the updates related to a community formed around one topic. As shown in the title image, WhatsApp Communities will group several groups together and allow admins to send messages to all the groups at once.

WhatsApp Communities' Admins will be able to control the chats

Admins will be responsible for creating and managing Communities on WhatsApp. Admins will be able to choose which groups can become a part of their Community, either create new groups or add existing groups. Additionally, group admins will be able to unlink groups from Community and also be able to remove individual members of the Community. In addition, group admins will be able to delete inappropriate or abusive chats or media for all members of a group.

Will WhatsApp Communities be secure?

Given the private nature of the chats within these close-knit communities, WhatsApp will continue to protect messages with end-to-end encryption so that only the members of the respective groups can see them and no one else. This security technology protects the sensitive conversations among organizations, workplaces, and personal groups.