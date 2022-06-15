WhatsApp Data Can Now Be Transferred From Android To IPhone And Vice Versa; Here's How

Meta has introduced a method for users to transfer WhatsApp chat history and media between supported Android and iOS devices. After years of cries from its users, the company has finally announced that WhatsApp data transfer is possible between devices of the two operating systems with a few steps. As of now, the data transfer is available for beta users and is expected to be introduced for stable users in the coming days.

Transferring chat backup from an Android to an iOS device is now possible with a few steps. Making the announcement, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the ‘ability to securely switch between phones’ is now being added to WhatsApp.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Zuckerberg said, “We're adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption. This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability to switch from iPhone-->Android last year, and now adding Android-->iPhone as well.”

How to transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone

Users can only transfer data from devices with Android version 5.0 and above to iPhones with iOS 15.5 or above. One must go to Play Store and download the ‘Move to iOS’ application by Apple on the Android device. WhatsApp must be updated to the latest version on the Android device and both phones must be connected to a power source and connected on the same WiFi network.

Open the Move to iOS app and follow the instructions on-screen and enter the code as requested. The code can be found on the iPhone (in the iOS Setup Assistant’s ‘Move Data from Android’ option). Select ‘WhatsApp’ on the Transfer Data screen and press ‘Start’ to start collecting the data for exporting.

Following this, the user will be signed out from the Android device’s WhatsApp app and must hit the ‘Continue’ on the Move to iOS app to begin the data transfer. Install WhatsApp on the iPhone from the App Store and log in with the same phone number. The data will be securely transferred, however, some elements like payment history and call history in the application will not be made available on the new device.

How to transfer WhatsApp from iPhone to Android

Connect the iPhone to a freshly reset Android 12 device with a USB Type-C to Lightning cable and follow the instructions on-screen. The instructions will lead to importing selected data from the iPhone to the Android device. Once done, the user must tap on ‘Continue’ and scan the QR code shown on the Android device with the iPhone. Finish by setting up WhatsApp on the Android device.

