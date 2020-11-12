WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Rolling Out Soon: Know All Details

WhatsApp has recently announced a new update that is popularly known as WhatsApp disappearing messages. At first, this feature was just declared officially but now the organisation has slowly started rolling out the update. However, this new WhatsApp update will only be available for beta testers for now. While many WhatsApp users are happy, some are quite confused about this feature. If you have been wondering about WhatsApp disappearing messages, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

WhatsApp rolls out the disappearing messages feature

The Facebook-owned messenger application will now enable its users to send messages that disappear in the app by enabling the WhatsApp disappearing messages feature. As soon as the feature is enabled, all the new messages sent in the personal or group chat will disappear after seven days. However, after changing the settings, the message sent or received in the chat before enabling this feature would not be affected. As per the official statement by WhatsApp web, an individual chat can turn disappearing messages on or off whenever he/she wants, but in a group chat, only group admins can turn WhatsApp disappearing messages on or off.

If a user doesn’t open WhatsApp in the seven day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.

When you reply to a message, the initial message is quoted. If you reply to a disappearing message, the quoted text might remain in the chat after seven days.

If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat.

If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup.

Apart from this, WhatsApp also warns that other means of saving a message can still function as they used such as taking a screenshot, forwarding, copy and save, taking a photo and other means.

