Whatsapp Disappearing Photos Ready To Roll Out; Some Countries May Not Allow

Whatsapp constantly updates the application to provide new features and fixes for the user base. Learn more about Whatsapp Disappearing Photos feature here.

Photo by Dimitri Karastelev on Unsplash

Whatsapp is one of the leading social media platforms out there today. It has been constantly developing and adding new features to provide more accessibility to users. It also works to solve the bugs and issues that have been faced by the users of the application. The latest Whatsapp Update will bring a whole new feature for the users to try out. Many want to learn more about the Whatsapp Disappearing Photos feature.

Whatsapp Disappearing Photos

The first thing that could disappear was messages. Whatsapp brought the disappearing messages to the people where the users could decide the time limit for their text. As soon as the time limit expired the message would disappear from the sender and the receiver's chats in Whatsapp. This feature was loved by many and Whatsapp has planned to inculcate it in the photos too.

The way disappearing photos will work will be a little different. There will be two options, in the standard disappearing photo, the sender and receiver can view it till the time they have opened the image and are still on the chat page. There is also a self-destruct option where the image sent will be time-bound and will destroy itself once the time limit expires. Users can use this feature with videos too.

The photos that have been sent through the disappearing feature cannot be exported, so the receiver cannot save any of the disappearing photos that are being sent to them. Whatsapp hasn’t put the screenshot detection feature yet, so that may be an issue for some. This feature was first seen on Instagram, with Facebook owning both of these platforms, this feature was bound to make its way into Whatsapp too.

Many want to learn how to use this feature on Whatsapp. The feature will be coming in the Future Whatsapp Update and will bring a whole new button to the application while sending images. Once the user selects the image they want to send, they will be able to see a new timer-like button next to the “Add Caption” field. They can use this button to send the image, and once the receiver opens the image they will get a prompt saying that the media will disappear when they leave the chat.

Disappearing Photos feature of Whatsapp Not Working in all countries

Whatsapp might have an issue rolling out this feature globally because of the laws, regulations, and policies followed by a specific country. This stands mainly for Europe due to the laws and regulations that many countries in that continent follow.

