WhatsApp Down: From Gmail To Armenia Without Internet, List Of 5 Biggest Outages

Services of the popular messaging application WhatsApp were down for many users across the world, including in India on Tuesday as users were unable to send or receive texts and videos. The services were partially restored after nearly two hours of outage.

After the snag hit, WhatsApp said it is working to restore services. "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta company spokesperson said in a statement. There is no update from WhatsApp on services being fully restored yet.

In this article, we have covered some of the biggest outages in the last two decades that probably affected millions of users.

July 2001: MSN Messenger

Microsoft Corp's MSN Messenger experienced an outage for whopping seven days as about one-third of its users were unable to access their accounts. The issue was caused by a hardware problem. Over 38 million accounts worldwide were affected. The outage even affects businesses as MSN Messenger was used by several companies as a communication platform. The mess4enger also went down in 2003 and 2005

August 2008: Gmail

Gmail, the free email service provided by Google, went down for just a few hours. However, nonetheless, it affected millions of users worldwide. People were unable to send or receive emails with some can't get into their accounts at all. Google had said that the "temporary outage in the contacts system used by Gmail is preventing Gmail from loading properly."

April 2011: Armenia without internet

The Republic of Armenia suffered an internet outage when an elderly woman from Georgia accidentally sliced an underground cable giving internet access to the country. As Georgia provided around 90% of Armenia's internet, the unintentional act left millions of people without internet for hours.

February 2017: Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services' massive outage in 2017 fussed hundreds of thousands of websites across the United States. AWS, which provides cloud-based services to Netflix, Pinterest, Spotify, and Buzzfeed among tens of thousands of sites, suffered downtime that took down many websites for several hours. The four-hour outage caused a loss of $150 million to S&P 500 firms and a $160 million loss to US financial services. Interestingly, the issue was caused by a human error.

October 2021: Meta outage

The world's biggest social media platform suffered a mega outage of all of its services for almost six hours during which WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram were unavailable. The outage also prevented users from trying to use "Log in with Facebook" to access third-party sites. Meta said that it was a routine maintenance job that resulted in the entire platform going down by issuing a command to "assess the availability of the global backbone capacity which unintentionally took down all the connections in our backbone network, effectively disconnecting Facebook data centres globally.