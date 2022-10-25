WhatsApp Down: Popular Messaging App Services Restored After 2-hour Outage

As WhatsApp went down for nearly two hours, netizens storm social media with memes

Messenger app WhatsApp owned by Meta appears encountered downtime for several users in India and across the world on Tuesday. The outage first hit group messaging on WhatsApp, and then expanded to direct messaging as well. As per the outage tracker, Downdetector, many users started facing issues with the WhatsApp mobile app and web at around 12:30 PM. The popular website that tracks outages across websites and applications has reported a massive spike with over 25,000 reports about WhatsApp being down.

After not being able to send and receive messages for more than an hour, WhatsApp users in India raised this issue on Twitter which began a Memefest.

Mark Zuckerberg trying to figure out why WhatsApp is down#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/Xm9SoGAyXS — Sam Chege SC  (@_sam_chege) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp users waiting for their hanging messages to send 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mA08PZ9oEP — Mejja Genge (@_Okwonkwo) October 25, 2022