WhatsApp Down: Popular Messaging App Services Restored After 2-hour Outage

Messaging platform WhatsApp is yet to put out any official statement regarding the full restoration of services. According to outage tracking platforms, some users are still reporting problems in using the services of the application.
Popular messaging service WhatsApp faced a massive outage on Tuesday (October 25) afternoon (IST) across many parts of the world including in India with people suddenly unable to send messages and media. As the app has been restored now, CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT some past instances of Meta-owned apps that went offline.
When you come to @Twitter and realise that, yes, WhatsApp is down... pic.twitter.com/xBpLAxw3Uf— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 25, 2022
Messenger app WhatsApp owned by Meta appears encountered downtime for several users in India and across the world on Tuesday. The outage first hit group messaging on WhatsApp, and then expanded to direct messaging as well. As per the outage tracker, Downdetector, many users started facing issues with the WhatsApp mobile app and web at around 12:30 PM. The popular website that tracks outages across websites and applications has reported a massive spike with over 25,000 reports about WhatsApp being down.
Mark Zuckerberg trying to figure out why WhatsApp is down#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/Xm9SoGAyXS— Sam Chege SC (@_sam_chege) October 25, 2022
WhatsApp users waiting for their hanging messages to send 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mA08PZ9oEP— Mejja Genge (@_Okwonkwo) October 25, 2022
Someone should better wake Mark Zuckerberg up pic.twitter.com/vngwiwD9R2— SHODEKE TEMITAYO (@TemitayoShodeke) October 25, 2022
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," Meta company spokesperson said in a statement.
A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company is aware that some people are having trouble sending messages and is working to restore service as quickly as possible.
Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It's wildly popular especially outside of the US, where many people use it for everyday communication.