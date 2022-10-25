WhatsApp Down: Messenger's Group Chats Experience Outage First, Then DMs Go Down Too

Messenger app WhatsApp appears to be encountering downtime, with many users reporting 'WhatsApp down' on various other social media.

The outage first hit group messaging on WhatsApp, and then expanded to direct messaging as well. At the time of publishing, there's a lot of chatter about WhatsApp being down on social media, though no official statement from WhatsApp or its owner Meta.

Meta-parent company — WhatsApp is reporting loading issues worldwide due to severe outage as several users complained on Twitter. It stopped working worldwide on Tuesday morning because of which users could not send any group or direct messages.

As per the outage tracker, Downdetector, many users started facing issues with the WhatsApp mobile app and web at around 12:30 PM. The popular website that tracks outages across websites and applications has reported a massive spike with over 25,000 reports about WhatsApp being down.

According to ANI, affected regions based on Downdetector's heat map include major cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Many WhatsApp users across the country have been witnessing some issues over the past 24 hours.

Meta issued a statement almost 45 minutes after the outage was reported. They acknowledged that people were experiencing problems in sending texts, and assured that they were working to restore the platform.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," says Meta Company Spokesperson.