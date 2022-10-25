WhatsApp Down: Past Instances When Meta-owned Apps Suffered Outages That Sparked Headlines

Popular messaging service WhatsApp faced a massive outage on Tuesday (October 25) afternoon (IST) across many parts of the world including in India with people suddenly unable to send messages and media. As the app has been restored now, here are some past instances of Meta-owned apps that went offline.

July 15, 2022: Instagram down

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram experienced a global outage in the early hours of July 15. Prominent global outage tracker Down Detector received about 22,000 outage reports at 02:10 AM IST. The Instagram outage was also experienced in India during the same time, where about 4,300 users reported the issue on Down Detector. However, both the global and Indian outage cases went down by 10:00 AM IST.

May 25, 2022: Instagram down

Several worldwide users on May 25, reported facing trouble logging in to Instagram when the outage began around 09:30 AM IST.

October 4, 2021: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Oculus VR down

WhatsApp along with other Meta-owned apps-- Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and Oculus VR faced unprecedented disruption on October 4, 2021, which lasted nearly 6 hours. This outage happened due to the social media giant encountered a 'technical glitch' in its border gateway protocol routes, also known as the 'BGP'.

August 3, 2021: Instagram down

Instagram was down for several users worldwide, mainly in the United States and the United Kingdom. According to Downdetector, the most reported issue was the glitch in the news feed, followed by stories and the Instagram website.

December 18, 2020: Instagram crashed for android users

Instagram suffered an outage on December 18, 2021, when it crashed for Android users worldwide.

August 21, 2020: WhatsApp down

After Google services faced an outage issue, just a few hours later, several users across the world reported that Meta-owned WhatsApp was not working and they were unable to send or receive messages from other users.

WhatsApp down October 25, 2022

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, WhatsApp services were down for about 2 hours, when according to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 AM. EDT. WhatsApp's services across many parts of India were disrupted as thousands of users were unable to send or receive messages on the Meta-owned platform. #Whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.