WhatsApp experimenting with new feature allowing iOS users to send up to 2GB files

While WhatsApp enables users to communicate with each other in a few seconds, it lacks certain features. In the ongoing digital age, there are more than a few instances when users want to share across a large file. However, even in the document format, WhatsApp does not allow users to share larger files at all. So while sharing an image is still possible on WhatsApp, sharing a full-scale video that weighs a few hundred megabytes is not possible.

However, WhatsApp might be working on a feature to solve this problem. According to the WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform could be working on proving users with the ability to send files up to 2GB in size. It is worth mentioning that such a feature has been available on Telegram for a long time, where users can share multiple files at one go or one large file at a time.

The test for sending large files on WhatsApp is being conducted for iPhone users in Argentina. The feature itself has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS v22.7.0.76. As of now, users on both Android and iOS operating systems can send files that are less than 100MB in size. As and when the Meta-owned messaging app introduces the ability to send larger files, it would be very useful for its users.

WhatsApp finally rolling out Message Reactions

In related news, WhatsApp is finally rolling out Message Reactions. The WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo has mentioned in a report that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has finally released the feature which lets users react to messages. It has been over seven months since the app tested this feature. Keep reading to know more about WhatsApp Message Reactions and when will they be available for all users.

While WhatsApp has released Message Reactions, the feature is still available to a small number of users involved in the beta testing of the application. The version in which the feature has been released is WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.8.3. The feature allows users to choose from six reactions including like, love, laugh, surprised, sad and thanks. It is important to note that in January 2022, WhatsApp was reportedly testing message reactions' notifications for iOS users.