WhatsApp features: How to send images on WhatsApp without losing quality?

WhatsApp provides users with an option to send media files such as images, videos and GIFs. To ensure easy transfer, the instant messaging platform compresses images while sending them. It reduces the time taken by the sender to upload the image and the time is taken by the receiver to download the image. However, the compression often results in loss of data from the image. Is there a way to send WhatsApp Images without compromising the quality of the image? Keep reading to find out.

While users can share images using Gallery available in the paperclip menu located at the bottom of the screen, users can also click images using the WhatsApp camera. Additionally, there is an option to send audio files separately. There is another feature that allows WhatsApp users to share documents such as PDFs or DOC files. It is available as the option 'Document' in the paperclip menu. Using the documents menu, users can share images on WhatsApp in their native formats without any loss in data or quality.

How to send images on WhatsApp without losing quality?

Open WhatsApp

Head over to the chat where an image is to be sent

Click on the paperclip menu located beside the space to type messages

In the menu, click on the option 'Documents'

In the menu that opens, click on 'Browse other documents'

Thereafter, WhatsApp will redirect a user to the in-built file manager where a user can select a document to send

By opening the three-lined menu on the top left corner of the screen or by clicking on the images shortcut in the file manager, a user can open images on the device

Selecting the image from the device and confirming on the prompt that appears will send the image in a document format

The document can then be downloaded by the receiver

WhatsApp Documents is one of the useful WhatsApp features and it can also be used to send other files such as videos, audios, PDFs, word documents and more. It is important to note that a user cannot send videos larger than 100MBs using the WhatsApp Documents feature. Other ways of sending WhatsApp pictures without losing data include uploading the image on Google Drive and then sending the link via WhatsApp.

Image: PTI