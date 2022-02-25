WhatsApp is working on Message Reactions for Desktop, feature spotted in development

It has been a long time since WhatsApp was first reported to be working on Message Reactions. While some social media applications like Instagram and Messenger already have the feature, an instant messaging app called Telegram has also released the feature recently. Nevertheless, the message reaction feature has recently been spotted on WhatsApp Desktop. Keep reading to know more about the new reaction button and other details.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on the Message Reaction feature for the desktop version of its app. The publication has shared a screenshot where a WhatsApp message can be seen sent from the desktop version, along with six emojis on top of it in what looks like the Message reaction option pane. While this was already known, the screenshot reveals a new reaction button that is located on the left side of a message, where the message forwarding option is currently present.

Message Reactions spotted for WhatsApp Desktop

The publication also mentions that the reaction button is not always visible. It shows up when a user hovers the mouse cursor near the message. When this button is pressed, the emoji options for a reaction appear and users can select one out of them to quickly share their sentiment on a particular message. The feature has not been released for Desktop beta testers and is still under development.

Image: WABetaInfo

In a related update, WhatsApp is also testing a new feature on Android devices. The feature is called Document Preview. As the name suggests, the feature will allow Android users to preview an image or video sent in the form of documents. Until now, WhatsApp allowed previews for PDF-type files only. Any image or video shared on the platform as a document did not show up with a preview. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo who says that the feature will be rolled out as a part of the next few updates.

The preview feature allows users to get an idea of the content before opening it. This can be very helpful for users who share full-size images in the form of WhatsApp documents. The unavailability of preview makes it difficult for such users to differentiate and open the required image. Alongside, WhatsApp was also reported to reduce the compression it applies on video and images shared directly via users' galley on the platform.

Image: UNSPLASH