WhatsApp Is Working To Increase The 'Delete For Everyone' Time Limit To Two Days

Oddly, the current time limit for deleting messages on WhatsApp after sending them is one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds. However, WhatsApp is working on increasing this time to allow users to delete messages sent by mistake for a longer period of time. In addition, the upcoming WhatsApp Communities feature has also been captured in detail through a screenshot, which shows exclusive Admin controls.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on increasing the time limit for the feature known as 'Delete for everyone.' It allows users to erase a message from chat after it is sent by a user. While the current limit to do so has been mentioned above, the beta version of WhatsApp for Android 2.22.410 seems to increase the time limit to 60 hours, or more than two days. Once a user deletes a message, it would be replaced by a card that says 'This message was deleted,' as it currently happens.

WhatsApp Delete for Everyone feature might get extended to two days

As the feature is under development, it is not available to beta testers at the moment. The company has been adding new features to WhatsApp Desktop for adding to the user experience. Recently, WhatsApp Desktop also got the ability to edit photos while sending them via desktop. The feature allows users to scribble on a photo, crop the unnecessary parts and rotate it. Additionally, WhatsApp has also added the ability to attend video and voice calls through WhatsApp Desktop, which is currently available to some users.

It is important to note that in November 2021, WhatsApp was working on an update to allow users to delete sent messages for up to seven days. It has been over two months since then and the feature has not made it to the stable version of WhatsApp yet. In addition, WABetaInfo has also spotted the WhatsApp Communities in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android 2.22.4.9. The report suggests that WhatsApp will allow Communities' admin to manage all the groups in a community from one place. Admins will also be able to send new announcements to the members of the groups added in a WhatsApp Community. Stay tuned for more tech news.

Image: WABetaInfo