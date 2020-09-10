WhatsApp Latest Android Beta Reveals 'Catalogue Shortcut', 'New Call Button' & More

WhatsApp, which is one of the biggest social media messaging platforms, has been alluring users with several incredible features. From video calling to WhatsApp stickers, the messenger app has added numerous new features from the time of its first release. However, recent reports by WABetaInfo, reveal some of the major upcoming updates for WhatsApp users which includes a new ‘Add WhatsApp Doodles', new call button, and much more. If you have been waiting to know about WhatsApp upcoming updates, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know.

A new ‘Add WhatsApp Doodles' option

As per the reports by WABetaInfo, this Add WhatsApp Doodles option will be provided by the Facebook-owned messenger app soon. The reports reveal that this feature was found in the system code of WhatsApp 2.20.200.3 beta for Android. This promising new feature will allow the users to add doodles on their WhatsApp Chat wallpapers. This new feature is, however, not yet rolled out to any user despite the mentioning of it in the system code.

New Call button and Business Catalogue for WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp Business users are hopefully going to receive a major update which will bring a new shortcut feature in the app. This Business catalogue feature will enable quick access to a user's product portfolio. This feature was also detected in the system code of WhatsApp 2.20.200.3 beta, as per reports. The Business catalogue icon will reportedly be present next to the call button on the char screen.

The other unexpected update is going to be a revamped call button. Yes, WhatsApp Business users will be the first ones to access this feature first hand. The brand-new call button is said to have some unknown qualities. Many tech enthusiasts expect that after releasing this feature on WhatsApp Business, the Facebook-owned messenger app might also provide this to normal WhatsApp application users. Nevertheless, WhatsApp is becoming better and better which each passing day. The previous sticker's update and various new features have been intriguing quite a lot of users.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

