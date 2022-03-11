WhatsApp launches Code Verify browser extension for ensuring security of users

WhatsApp has released a free browser extension that helps users to verify whether their WhatsApp Web is authenticated or not. This would help users to figure out whether the messages they are sending and receiving from the WhatsApp Web version are secure or not. Code Verify is an open-source extension developed in collaboration with Cloudflare and WhatsApp believes that this would help developers to contribute towards the extension as well.

In an official blog post, WhatsApp mentions that "you can now use Code Verify, an open-source web browser extension that automatically verifies the authenticity of the WhatsApp Web code being served to your browser. Code Verify confirms that your WhatsApp Web code hasn't been tampered with or altered and that the WhatsApp Web experience you're getting is the same as everyone else's." The WhatsApp Code Verify web extension is available to download on Chrome, Firefox and Microsoft Edge.

Further, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform explains Code Verify to be a security feature that lets web browsers verify that the resources they fetch haven't been manipulated. Subresource integrity applies only to single files, but Code Verify checks the resources on the entire webpage. To do this at scale, and to enhance trust in the process. Code Verify partners with Cloudflare to act as a trusted third party. In simple words, the Code Verify will ensure the integrity of messages sent and received by users on WhatsApp's web app/

WhatsApp is reportedly working on Group Polls

According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new group polling feature. As the name suggests, the feature will enable users to take the opinion of other users in a group, with the help of a virtual poll. However, the total number of options that will be available for users while taking a poll is not known yet. Additionally, the report also mentions that users' polls will be end-to-end encrypted, just like the calls and other messages that are shared over the platform.

The feature is in development and will be released for users in a future update. Although, the WhatsApp Group Polling feature was spotted in WhatsApp for iOS version 22.6.0.70 beta. The WhatsApp group polls feature will provide instant results of the poll. It is worth mentioning that other instant text messaging applications such as Telegram and the popular microblogging platform Twitter already allow users to create polls. Stay tuned for more tech news.