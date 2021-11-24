WhatsApp launches custom stickers for Web and Desktop users: Check how to use

WhatsApp for Desktop and WhatsApp Web will allow users to make their own stickers. The ability has been released for WhatsApp Web and will be available on WhatsApp for Desktop in the coming days. Users across the world use WhatsApp Stickers to convey their emotions or sentiment on a topic of conversation. While there is a library of stickers that can be selected and sent by a user, making one's own sticker was not available as a feature.

Using WhatsApp custom stickers, a user will be able to share any image into a sticker Users will be able to send and receive custom stickers on both group and individual chats. The option to send custom stickers will be available in the attached icon at the bottom of the screen. It is important to note that WhatsApp custom stickers have not been announced for Android or iOS platforms yet.

How to use WhatsApp custom stickers?

Open WhatsApp Web via a browser such as Google Chrome or Microsoft Bing.

Log in to WhatsApp account by scanning QR code on desktop's display via smartphone.

As the WhatsApp chats are loaded, open the chat in which a custom sticker is to be sent.

Click on 'attach' situated at the bottom left corner of the chat space, besides the emoji icon.

As the 'attach' icon opens into a menu, select the second option from the bottom that reads 'stickers'.

WhatsApp will upload an image to convert it into a sticker - select the desired image.

Open the image with WhatsApp Sticker editor and design as required.

When done, click on the green arrow located at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Essentially, the WhatsApp custom stickers allow a user to convert any image into a sticker and send it to another user. The sticker designer opens a transparent canvas-like interface for the user to design a sticker. Therein, one can select parts of an image by manually selecting the outline, add emojis from WhatsApp's library, insert text, scribble using a pencil and crop the image. In the image attached below, one can see how the WhatsApp custom sticker designing interface looks like. Stay tuned for other WhatsApp related news and apps news.