WhatsApp Launches 'Joinable Group Calls': Users Can Now Drop Off And Rejoin Group Calls

WhatsApp has introduced 'joinable group calls' on July 20, 2021. The feature will allow users to join a group voice or a video call after it has started. To do so, users will have to navigate to the 'Calls' section in the interface, and there they can join a previously unanswered video or voice call if the session is still in place. The feature will help millions of students and professionals who are collaborating on WhatsApp's messaging platform for everyday communication. Keep reading to know more about WhatsApp joinable group calls.

WhatsApp users will now be able to join a group call after it starts

WhatsApp stated on their official website, "Today we’re introducing the ability to join a group call even after it’s started. Joinable calls reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to a group calling on WhatsApp." Previously, a user had to join at the beginning of a group call (voice or video) or be added by the caller once the call begins. Additionally, the feature will also allow users to drop off a call and rejoin later. The update is soon going to be available on Android and iOS devices and help hosts and participants of WhatsApp group calls.

NO MORE FOMO. You won't miss a group call because you didn't get to the phone fast enough anymore! With Joinable calls on WhatsApp you can join an ongoing call at any time! pic.twitter.com/UXcF18THu4 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 19, 2021

Adding to it, WhatsApp also says, "We’ve also created a call info screen so you can see who is already on the call, and who has been invited but not yet joined. And if you hit ‘Ignore’, you can join later from the 'Calls' tab in WhatsApp." With the new feature, users will now have two options on being invited to a group voice or video call. They can either 'join' or 'ignore'. While tapping on 'Join' will take a user to the call, tapping 'Ignore' will place the call as a notification in the 'Calls' section of the interface. A user can then join the call later if it still goes on. There is a new call info screen as well, wherein the details of participants are displayed in a simple yet clear manner.