WhatsApp Launches 'Period-tracking' Chatbot; Here Are All Details On Sign-up & Features

WhatsApp chatbots have now become a common element in today's technologically-fast world with various platforms including the recent COVID-19 and 'Ask Rakshak' chatbots. In a new addition, the social messaging platform WhatsApp has now designed a new chatbot focused on monitoring and regulating menstruation cycles.

In collaboration with the feminine hygiene brand, Sirona, the new chatbot will help users attain basic goals related to menstruation including tracking periods, and ovulation, and helping in planning conception and avoiding unwanted pregnancy. In addition to period cycles and updates, the app will also help those who are trying to conceive as it will continue keeping updates on their ovulation cycles. Apart from that, the chatbot also has an option to avoid unwanted pregnancy as it highlights the user's most fertile period.

Notably, the chatbot is also known as 'Tracking Period on WhatsApp' tool. As per a press release issued by the company, users will need to enter their basic details concerning their periods and last period details in the period tracking tool. The chatbot will also keep a record and further share reminders over the upcoming cycles.

Speaking on the same, Co-founder and CEO of Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd, Deep Bajaj said,

"Technology has the potential to alter the lives of menstruators, and we are using it to create a better environment and community for them to connect and flourish. We leverage the power of AI and intuitive technology to offer ease of access to our users through WhatsApp which has become an integral part of our lives.”



Ravi Garg, Director, WhatsApp Partnerships- Business Messaging, India, said, “It is exciting to support building such innovative and impactful use cases on the WhatsApp Business Platform.

How will the 'Tracking Period on WhatsApp' tool work?

To access the chatbot, users can opt for two options. First, they can directly send a 'Hi' on the following number '+919718866644' or can go to the official webpage of Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd. and select WhatsApp chat sign on their homepage. They will be redirected straight to the chatbot. However, users need to ensure that they input the correct details in the bot, or else they will end up receiving the wrong information.