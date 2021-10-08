WhatsApp Leaks Hint At Release Of New Global Voice Message Player; Read More

The Facebook-owned social media messaging app, WhatsApp is currently on the top of its game to release a new feature to make its platform more accessible to users. After releasing a new feature that allows users to change the playback speed of voice messages, the developers are planning to bring in a new WhatsApp voice message player for its users. The leak was first pointed out by WabetaInfo and it confirmed that users will be able to hear the voice messages even after leaving the chat. Because of the release of this new leak, users have been trying to find any time related to the release of this new feature.

To help the readers here is all the information available on the internet about the leaked WhatsApp new features. Read further.

WhatsApp working on adding new voice message player feature

Users will be able to leave the chat window while listening to the voice note. The voice message will then be pinned to the top of the main app and it will stay there till the message has ended. Many interaction options like pause and dismiss the voice message are also going to be added to the messaging platform. According to WabetaInfo, users will be able to continue sending messages to other contacts even while listening to the voice message sent by other contacts.

The leakers claim that the feature was spotted on the iOS beta version and it is not going to be available for android users as of now. Makers might bring in the update for Android users in the near future. Keep in mind that these are just leaks and the details might differ after the oficial release of this new WhatsApp feature.

More about WhatsApp

Apart from this, WhatsApp also gained a lot of attention after their servers were down for several hours. It was very shocking to see all the Facebook-owned applications being offline because of this server issue. After fixing the issue, WhatsApp released an official apology Tweet to its users that said, “We’re now back and running at 100%. Thank you to everyone around the world today for your patience while our teams worked diligently to restore WhatsApp. We truly appreciate you and continue to be humbled by how much people and organizations rely on our app every day.”