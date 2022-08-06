WhatsApp Login Approval In The Works; Will Alert Users Of Log-in From Another Device

WhatsApp is working on a couple of features and as it turns out, the features tracker WABetanfo has spotted a new one. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta v2.22.17.22 contains a new security feature called Login Approval. As the name suggests, Login Approval sends users an alert in the WhatsApp app whenever someone tries to log in to their account on another device.

WhatsApp Login approval feature in the works

Further, the login would only be possible once the request is approved. Essentially, the feature is like built-in two-factor authentication. Although, it would provide an additional layer of security to users' WhatsApp accounts. As of now, the feature is under development but it could be released for regular users in a future update.

When the feature rolls out, it will decrease the chances of unauthorised access to WhatsApp accounts. As seen in the screenshots shared by the publication, the alert also shows the time of the login attempt. Although it could be a while until WhatsApp releases the feature, the possibility of it coming out soon remains as the screenshots have already surfaced on the internet.

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out another feature for some beta testers. The feature is called Admin Delete. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the Admin Delete feature for some beta users of WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.17.12. The feature helps group admins in controlling the conversation going on in a WhatsApp group. To recall, the feature was spotted last year, and since then, it has been under development. Even now, it is available to selected beta users.

The feature allows group admins to delete a message sent by any participant for everyone. As and when the feature arrives, admins will see the 'delete for everyone' option on pressing and holding a message. Further, all the participants will be able to see that the admin has deleted a message for everyone. The publication also estimates that the Admin Delete feature will be available to more users in the coming days.