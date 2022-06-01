WhatsApp message edit feature spotted in development, might release soon

The Meta-owned online messaging service WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to edit messages after sending them. Called 'Edit text messages,' the feature was spotted by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo. The publication says that the feature will be available in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS and Desktop. Keep reading to know more about the new WhatsApp feature.

WhatsApp might soon allow users to edit messages

Most recently, WhatsApp launched the message reaction feature that allows users to send emoji reactions to a message. Now, it has been spotted working on the ability to edit messages once they are sent. Such a feature is already present on some other message and microblogging platforms like Discord and Twitter where users can fix any errors, typos or add updates to a piece of content after floating it.

The publication says that "probably there won't be an edit history to check previous versions of edited messages." However, since the feature is currently under development, WhatsApp's plans might change before it comes out as a part of the stable update. While the publication has spotted the feature on WhatsApp for Android, the platform will also launch a similar feature on iOS and Desktop.

In related news, WhatsApp is going to end support for iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11. The instant messaging platform is doing so as the newer features that it will launch might not be functional on devices running iOS 10 and iOS 11. The change will take place from October 24, 2022, as mentioned in the report. Those who use iPhones with iOS 12 and above will still be able to use WhatsApp with all the new features including message reactions and more.

The change in supported operating systems has been confirmed by WhatsApp as the official FAQ post mentions iOS 12 to be the recommended iOS version for running WhatsApp. Over time, instant messaging platforms tend to upgrade their software which increases the resources it requires to function optimally. This is why WhatsApp or any other messaging platform or app for that matter stops supporting an older version of operating systems.