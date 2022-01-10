WhatsApp might show profile pictures with notifications, remove Broadcast List with update

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is always experimenting with one feature or the other to improve users' experience of the app. While WhatsApp has been working on introducing animation to the heart emojis across all the platforms and redesigning the camera interface, a new report suggests WhatsApp might do away with the Broadcast List in the future. Keep reading to know more.

WhatsApp might show profile photos with notifications on iOS soon

WhatsApp is working on a new feature of showing profile photos with notifications for iOS. As of now, the feature seems to be available for some beta testers of WhatsApp iOS. According to WABetaInfo, the feature will be available to iOS beta testers first. As the feature comes into place, a WhatsApp user will also be able to see the profile image of the user along with the message they sent as a notification. The feature seems to be available on the Android version of WhatsApp as users can head into the notification bar and see profile images of users alongside the messages they sent.

WhatsApp will reportedly remove the Broadcast List from its current place

The instant messaging platform is also said to remove the WhatsApp Broadcast List and the WhatsApp New Group options from chat. According to another report, WhatsApp will keep the archived message section at the top of the home screen on WhatsApp but will remove the Broadcast List from the top right of the screen and the New Group options from the left of the screen. WhatsApp will remove both the options to make the chats look cleaner. To quote the report, WhatsApp is planning to "remove the row where you can open your broadcasts lists and create new groups." Currently, the WhatsApp Broadcast List and the WhatsApp New Group option allow users to send messages to multiple users in no time.

In related news, WhatsApp was reported to test a new camera interface for its application on Android devices. WhatsApp camera has looked the same for years and allows users to click photographs and perform basic editing tasks such as cropping and adding filters. As reported by WABetaInfo, the new interface appears to have changed the position of the Flash icon and switch the camera icon. In addition, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will provide admins with more control over the activities in a WhatsApp group. As and when the new feature comes out through a stable WhatsApp update for iOS and Android, it will enable WhatsApp group admins to delete messages sent on a group by participants. Keep reading to know more about the WhatsApp new feature and how will it work.