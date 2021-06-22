WhatsApp Multi-device Feature May Initially Be Only For Desktop And Web: Report

WhatsApp is expected to introduce multi-device compatibility shortly, one of its most requested features that will allow users to use the instant messaging software on many devices at the same time without having to connect to the internet on one of them. However, the functionality may be limited to WhatsApp Web, Desktop, and Facebook's Portal devices at first, before spreading to Android and iOS smartphones.

WhatsApp multi-device service may initially be for web & desktop

According to a recent report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop, and WhatsApp Portal devices now support an early release version of the multi-device functionality. Users who link their accounts with the Web, Desktop, and Portal versions will no longer need to be linked via their main phones to utilise the functionality on other platforms, according to a screenshot.

According to the report, the technology will be able to connect up to four more devices in addition to the main smartphone, essentially allowing a single account to be used on a total of five devices. According to a leaked image of the feature in the report, multi-device compatibility will first impair the app's "performance and quality." This may, however, be addressed soon, possibly even before the service is released for Android and iOS.

Mark & Will Cathcart confirmed via WABetaInfo earlier this month that the multi-device capability is coming to the platform. While the feature is expected to launch in the next few months, we advise you to take that information with a grain of salt because the feature has been circulating for over a year and no official date or schedule has been announced.

WhatsApp multi-device support to release with end to end encryption

WhatsApp would offer end-to-end encryption for its multi-device capability. The Facebook-owned instant messaging app has long emphasised its privacy-conscious encryption. Only the sender and receiver have access to text and voice messages, photos, videos, documents, and phone calls, according to the company. Allowing the same level of security on many devices while also synchronising communication between them, on the other hand, is difficult and fraught with technological challenges.

Signal encryption technology is used in WhatsApp's app to offer end-to-end encrypted communication. Competitors such as Google Messages have implemented the same security technique to meet privacy concerns raised by digital activists. Despite the fact that end-to-end encryption prevents platform tracing, governments and agencies in a number of countries, including India, have requested backdoor access.

IMAGE: MIKA BAUMEISTER UNSPLASH