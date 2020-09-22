Soon, Your WhatsApp May Be Usable On 4 Devices Concurrently; Beta In The Works: Reports

WhatsApp could soon release multi-device support as the popular messaging platform is said to be in the final stages of testing the long-awaited major update. According to WABetainfo, after the update, users will be able to use WhatsApp on four different devices at the same time.

At present, the users need to have an active internet connection on the main phone, to access the WhatsApp web either on desktop, laptop or tablet, not all simultaneously. However, once this update is rolled out, users will be able to access WhatsApp web even when their main phone is switched off or out of internet connection, with the option of having it on multiple devices simultaneously.

â­ï¸ Exclusive News: WhatsApp is in a final stage of testing for the multiple devices feature, for iOS, Android and Desktop!



First Exclusive Early Access To Multi-Device Beta will be available within the app, exclusively for beta testers!https://t.co/90MdVm0IwW — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 19, 2020

Photo credit: WABetaInfo

Chat history migration with end-to-end transcription

WABetainfo stated that some features about the multiple devices option are still not ready, but the most important ones such as the possibility to sync the chat history, muting your chats, starring/delivering messages etc are ready while the WhatsApp team is working on other feature and they are expected to be ready by the time WhatsApp Beta users get access to this feature.

WhatsApp is also working on a new user interface for WhatsApp Web allowing the chat history to be migrated from the device with the protection of end-to-end encryption.

Photo credit: WABetaInfo

Although the multi-device feature is in the final stages, WhatsApp has not revealed yet as to when will the feature be rolled out for users, but, reports state that the feature will be available soon for users who have enrolled for WhatsApp’s public beta programme.

"WhatsApp is actually in a final stage of testing and the next step will be to open the beta program within the app. Just be sure to use beta versions of WhatsApp for Android from Google Play Beta Program and the WhatsApp for iOS from TestFlight," WABeta's statement read.

Also, WhatsApp is said to release another feature with the upcoming update which is the option of setting different wallpapers for individual chats by either from their own gallery or through official wallpaper application.

