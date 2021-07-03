Whatsapp New Feature: Users Can Regulate Whatsapp Video Quality Before Forwarding Them

Whatsapp is currently working on a new feature with the aim to enhance the video quality experience. The instant messaging platform has come up with a new feature where users will be able to send high-definition videos and images. It is often seen that WhatsApp drops video quality while compressing the media file. However, this issue is soon to be met in the beta version of the messaging application, where the users will receive a pop-up to control the quality of the video resolution.

How to send high-quality video on Whatsapp?

This WhatsApp new feature was identified by a website named WABetainfo, which tracks new updates in the Beta version of such instant messaging applications. According to reports on the website, this new feature is yet to be launched and is under the developing process. There will be three listed qualities- Auto, Best Quality, and Data Saver. Talking about the pros and cons of the new features, the website informed that to send media using the ‘Best Quality’option may require steady data speed and good camera quality of the device that is used. The instant messaging app currently has a maximum file limit of 16MB for all media files sent to the contacts using the platform. However, they have not clarified whether the app will increase or continue the previous size limit.

Previous developments

Earlier in the month, WhatsApp introduced the ‘View Once’ feature for the Android app in its Beta version. With this feature, the recipient can view the media send to them only once. The IANS reported that the ‘View Once’ feature is available to the Android 2.21.14.3 version, however, many Beta users who are still on this version are not able to see it. Nevertheless, Whatsapp has ensured newer updates for Android users and promised that iOS Beta users will also get the feature soon.

(Input credit: WEBetainfo)