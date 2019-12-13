The Debate
WhatsApp New Update Causes App To Crash, Netizens Take To Twitter To Complain

Apps

WhatsApp new update makes the app crash. Netizens claim that the app has stopped working after the app was updated. Read on to know more about it here

WhatsApp new update

WhatsApp, over the years, has transformed from a messaging app to an all-in-one mobile application. It has been reported that as of 2019, the app has more than 400 million active users in India. Netizens took to Twitter a few hours ago and stated that WhatsApp isn’t working after an update. Netizens claimed that after they updated their WhatsApp to the newest 2.19.365 version, post which, the app crashed and stopped working.

Netizens also took to their social media app to share screenshots of their phone. In the screenshot, the ‘WhatsApp Keeps Stopping’ warning is seen popping up. The issue does not seem restricted to India and netizens from all over the world have commented about it. Twitteratis have been posting about the issue of their feed with a hashtag- #WhatsAppCrash and #WhatsAppDown. Check out some of the posts by netizens on their social media accounts.

See posts

It has also been reported that WhatsApp has been ending service for phones running on Windows OS as well as android and iPhone devices who are running on old OS. It has also been reported that Android phones functioning on 2.3.7 OS or older and iPhones running of iOS 8 or older will stop working after February 1, 2020. According to Facebook, users with devices that fall under the category are already unable to create new accounts on WhatsApp or re-verify their existing accounts. Reportedly, they will stop getting new updates and eventually their service will stop completely.

