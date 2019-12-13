WhatsApp New Update Causes App To Crash, Netizens Take To Twitter To Complain

WhatsApp, over the years, has transformed from a messaging app to an all-in-one mobile application. It has been reported that as of 2019, the app has more than 400 million active users in India. Netizens took to Twitter a few hours ago and stated that WhatsApp isn’t working after an update. Netizens claimed that after they updated their WhatsApp to the newest 2.19.365 version, post which, the app crashed and stopped working.

Netizens also took to their social media app to share screenshots of their phone. In the screenshot, the ‘WhatsApp Keeps Stopping’ warning is seen popping up. The issue does not seem restricted to India and netizens from all over the world have commented about it. Twitteratis have been posting about the issue of their feed with a hashtag- #WhatsAppCrash and #WhatsAppDown. Check out some of the posts by netizens on their social media accounts.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These Phones From December 31, Check Full List Here

See posts

#WhatsApp is stop working as soon as it was updated from play store.. The version is 2.19.365 #Whatsappcrash pic.twitter.com/Ss04pxWU3y — वैभव जायभाये (@jaybhayevaibhav) December 13, 2019

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Deactivates Cyberabad Police's Helpline Number After Messages Flood

ALSO READ: Despite Pegasus Spyware Controversy, TikTok Fails To Beat WhatsApp In Terms Of Downloads

It has also been reported that WhatsApp has been ending service for phones running on Windows OS as well as android and iPhone devices who are running on old OS. It has also been reported that Android phones functioning on 2.3.7 OS or older and iPhones running of iOS 8 or older will stop working after February 1, 2020. According to Facebook, users with devices that fall under the category are already unable to create new accounts on WhatsApp or re-verify their existing accounts. Reportedly, they will stop getting new updates and eventually their service will stop completely.

ALSO READ: You Could Use A Single WhatsApp Account On Multiple Devices Soon: Report