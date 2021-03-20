WhatsApp On 'technical Glitch' That Caused 45-minute Global Outage; Signal Takes A Dig

Friday witnessed what can be called a battle of networks between WhatsApp and rival Signal, as Facebook-owned Whatsapp and Instagram went down for 45 minutes. Whatsapp said that the issue experienced by the users of the application globally was due to a "technical glitch." However, Signal immediately pounced on the opportunity to tweet that it has been receiving registrations in bulk, as it welcomed more users to install and experience Singal.

Signal's tweet read "Signal registrations are through the roof; welcome everyone! Solidarity to the folks working on the WhatsApp outage. People outside of the tech industry will never understand how weird it sounds when someone says that they are "looking forward to some weekend downtime." The tweet till now has over 10,000 likes and has been retweeted 1,667 times and counting. READ | Whatsapp and Instagram not working across the world; reason yet to be identified

Whatsapp acknowledges glitch day after 45-minute global outage

However, Whatsapp acknowledged the error and late in the night tweeted "Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back! #WhatsAppDown." The tweet has been liked over 26,000 times and still counting while it has been retweeted 3,872 times.



Singal is founded by Moxie Marlinspike in collaboration with the former co-founder of Whatsapp Biran Acton who parted ways with Whatsapp after a new set of privacy policies were issued. Users of such messengers usually prefer better bandwidth and are seemingly comfortable using Whatsapp. The preference of users is clearly visible when the two tweets by Whatsapp and Singal are considered. However, Signal has also gained momentum as a web chat platform, alike Whatsapp, but is yet to define itself as the latter.