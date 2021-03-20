Whatsapp Outage And Instagram Technical Glitch: Know Why Their Services Were Down

On March 19, 2021, people experienced downtime in Instagram and WhatsApp in the evening and many users went into a state of panic. Several memes also surfaced on the internet, hilariously narrating people’s experiences while these apps were down. Everyone was searching for the reason why the services for these applications were down, but they haven't received any clarity yet. Many people want to learn why was WhatsApp not working yesterday.

Why was WhatsApp not working yesterday?

WhatsApp went down for an hour approximately along with its partners, Instagram and Facebook on March 19, 2021. WhatsApp hasn’t provided a reason for their service being down, but many believe that the company faced a technical issue that caused these major social media platforms to go down. This issue was faced by the users globally. Users started facing this issue around 11:00 PM IST yesterday and many reported they were facing issues for over an hour. Downdetector is a website that provides a real-time status overview of various applications and they conducted research on the Whatsapp Outage. According to their research on the Whatsapp Outage, here are the results:

49% of the users reported complaints about Connection Issues.

47% of the users reported complaints about having issues with Sending or Receiving Messages

2% of the users reported complaints about having trouble Logging In to the application.

Why was Instagram not working yesterday?

Instagram down was yesterday's major trending topic. Instagram also suffered an outage during the same time WhatsApp did. Instagram hasn’t provided a reason either for why their services were down for almost an hour. Instagram is one of the most popular social media applications with a humongous user base, so naturally, when the issue happened, many people were pretty bugged by it. Downdetector also conducted research on the Instagram outage yesterday. Here’s what they have to say for Instagram down yesterday: