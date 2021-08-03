WhatsApp Plans To Extend End-to-end Encryption To Local Backups; Assures More Safety

WhatsApp is currently working on bringing their End-to-End Encryption for local backups. This is mainly because the hackers are able to access the WhatsApp local saved data, not secured by this service. The platform only provides WhatsApp End-to-End Encryption for messaging and calling services only. Thus adding this feature is certainly helpful to keep your data safe and secure. The tech community has now picked this up, and they are trying to search more about it.

End-to-End Encryption for Local Backups

The latest leak from WABetaInfo confirms that WhatsApp is planning to bring in its end-to-end encryption to local backups. WhatsApp already does encrypt local backups. This new development is expected to boost user security. This also keeps the users safe from any third parties who have been trying to access the platforms locally stored backups on smartphones. The popular data leakers WAbeta have also released a screenshot that suggests the end-to-end encryption will be made available for both cloud and local backups at the same time. Before this leak, WhatsApp had been working on releasing its multi-device support for beta testers to enable access to its service simultaneously. This could be utilized across up to four non-phone devices. This is one of the most advanced end-to-end encryption technologies used for enabling secure communication between devices. This same feature might be the reason for bringing in the end-to-end encrypted WhatsApp backups over time.

More announcements from WhatsApp

Apart from this, the tech giant has announced the release of their new multi-device capability for WhatsApp. This information has been confirmed by the Head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, via his Twitter account. His post has confirmed that the users can now use their desktop or web experiences even when their phone isn't active and connected to the internet. All of this is going to be secured with end-to-end encryption. Adding this feature was a must because other competitors like Signal have already incorporated it into their platform. The makers have released no additional information. Keep an eye out for any updates about the new WhatsApp feature on their social media handles.

Image Credit: PIXABAY