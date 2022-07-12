WhatsApp Reactions To Now Support All Emojis, Mark Zuckerberg Announces Feature

Earlier this year, WhatsApp released one of the most awaited features - emoji Reactions. With the feature, users can quickly send a reaction to a message with the help of an emoji. However, at the time of launch, users could react with six emojis only, including thumbs up, love, laughing face, surprised face, sad face and joined hands. Since then, users have been asking WhatsApp to release the ability to react with any emoji, which is already present on other apps like Telegram and Instagram.

WhatsApp releases ability to react with any emoji

Well, on July 11, 2022, co-founder and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg took to his Instagram account to announce an update to the emoji reaction feature. Going forward, users on both Android and iOS platforms will be able to use any emoji to react to a message on WhatsApp. Zuckerberg even listed some of his favourite emoji reactions, including the first bump, 100 per cent, sunglasses emoji, surfing emoji, french fires and robot face.

Since you asked…



... all emoji Reactions are here! We’re feeling 🤩😎🙌🤸🎉💚 about it.



Starting to roll out now to Android and iOS pic.twitter.com/Opk7x0n0VP — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 11, 2022

Since WhatsApp has a large number of users, the feature might take some time before it is for everyone. Once the feature arrives, users can tap and hold on a message to open the emoji reaction menu and tap on the '+' sign at the extreme right to select any emoji from their smartphone. Whether users will be able to customise the emojis that appear in the emoji reaction menu is not known at the moment.

WhatsApp chat sync feature for two devices spotted

From what it looks like, the feature is a part of the WhatsApp Companion Mode that was spotted back in May 2022. The Companion mode allows users to link a secondary smartphone to their primary device and access WhatsApp chat history and other details on the secondary device. Although the feature has been spotted in a beta version for Android, it will be available for both Android and iOS devices. Moreover, the feature could set up the stage for WhatsApp Multi-device v2.0, wherein users will have the flexibility of using multiple devices to access their messages and media files on WhatsApp.