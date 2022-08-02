WhatsApp releases Admin Delete for some Android beta testers

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for some beta testers. The feature is called Admin Delete. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the Admin Delete feature for some beta users of WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.17.12. The feature helps group admins in controlling the conversation going on in a WhatsApp group. To recall, the feature was spotted last year, and since then, it has been under development. Even now, it is available to selected beta users.

The feature allows group admins to delete a message sent by any participant for everyone. As and when the feature arrives, admins will see the 'delete for everyone option on pressing and holding a message. Further, all the participants will be able to see that the admin has deleted a message for everyone. The publication also estimates that the Admin Delete feature will e available to more users in the coming days.

Other WhatsApp features under development

Further, a feature that was spotted by WABetaInfo has made its way to the WhatsApp beta for iOS. The feature is called 'past participants' and it will enable users to view the names of users who were a part of a WhatsApp group but have left the group. As the feature rolls out to the stable version of WhatsApp, users will be able to see who has left a group in the last sixty days in a new section that could be available in the group info.

Apart from this, the publication has also discovered the Quick Reply feature. Essentially, the feature allows users to quickly respond to a message through the notification card itself, without the need to open the particular chat. Those who want to access the feature should download the latest version of WhatsApp for Windows from the Microsoft Store. Further, the platform has fixed the sticker bug in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update.