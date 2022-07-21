WhatsApp Releases Chat Migration Feature Between Android & IOS; Here's Step-by-step Guide

WhatsApp has officially released the cross-platform data transfer for both Android and iPhone devices. With the feature, users can transfer their account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media and settings. However, they won't be able to transfer their call history or display name. Find more about transferring chat history from Android to iPhone and from iPhone to Android below.

A new way to keep the chats that mean the most 📱📲 Today, you’ll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 20, 2022

How to transfer chat history from Android to iPhone?

Download and install the Move to iOS app on the Android phone and follow the on-screen instructions to set up the app.

A code will be displayed on the iPhone - enter this code on the Android phone.

Tap 'Continue' and follow the instructions.

On the 'Transfer Data' screen, select 'WhatsApp'.

Tap 'START' on the Android phone and wait for the app to prepare the data for export.

Once the data is prepared, the user will be signed out from their Android phone.

Tap 'NEXT' to return to the Move to iOS app.

Tap 'CONTINUE' to transfer the data from your Android phone to the iPhone and wait for the migrating app to confirm.

Install the latest version of WhatsApp on iPhone from the App Store.

Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on the Android phone.

Tap on 'START' when prompted and allow access to complete the transfer.

Finish activating the new iPhone.

If all the steps are completed successfully by the users, their iPhone should have all the chats from their Android phone.

How to transfer chat history from iPhone to a Samsung phone?

Install the Samsung SmartSwitch app on the new Android phone.

Switch on the new Samsung device and connect by cable (USB to Lightning) to the old iPhone when prompted.

Follow the on-screen instructions given by Samsung Smart Switch.

During the setup, users will be asked to scan a QR code displayed on the new Samsung device with the iPhone.

Tap 'Start' on the iPhone and wait for the process to complete.

Continue setting up the new Samsung phone.

Once done, download and open WhatsApp on the new Samsung device.

Log in using the same phone number used on the old iPhone.

Tap on 'Import' and wait till the process is complete.

The WhatsApp chat history should be restored on it.

Whether a user is transferring data from Android to iPhone or from iPhone to Android, the old device will still have their data unless they wipe it completely. Further, WhatsApp details on its official support page that the transferred data does not go to cloud storage, and neither can WhatsApp see the data that is backed up. Another thing to keep in mind is that the method can only restore personal messages and not WhatsApp call history.