WhatsApp releases new Payments promotion: Check eligibility criteria here

WhatsApp has released a new promotional offer for users. Eligible users will get Rs. 11 cashback every time they use WhatsApp Payments to send money to an eligible user. One user can receive Rs. 11 cashback up to three times by sending money to three different contacts on the platform. Keep reading to know more about the WhatsApp payments cashback promotion and how to check for eligibility.

In an official blog post, WhatsApp said, "We're introducing a cashback promotion for selected WhatsApp users." Adding to it, the Meta-owned platform said, "if you become eligible for the promotion, you might see a banner within the app, or a gift icon when you're sending money to an eligible receiver." WhatsApp also clarified that the promotion will be available to different users at different times.

Who are eligible for the WhatsApp Payments cashback?

If users see a promotion banner in the application or a gift icon when they are sending money to another user, they are eligible to get a cashback for Rs. 11.

Users should have been WhatsApp users for at least 30 days.

WhatsApp Business accounts are not eligible for the promotion.

Users should have registered for payments on WhatsApp by adding their bank account details.

Users who are using the latest version of the application.

In related news, WhatsApp is rolling out the support for 32 participants in a group voice call. The feature was announced with WhatsApp Communities last week and is finally making its way to devices. Along with the large group calls, the instant messaging platform is also adding an updated design for voice message bubbles and other improvements. Previously, the maximum number of users that could participate in a WhatsApp voice call was eight.

According to a new report by WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is working on advanced controls for last seen, about and profile picture. While the feature was spotted in the Android beta a few weeks ago, WhatsApp has released the feature in its beta version for iOS as well. From what it looks like, the new feature will allow users to hide their profile picture and last seen status from some users.