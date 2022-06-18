WhatsApp releases new Privacy option for profile picture, new features for group calls

The online messaging platform WhatsApp had added a couple of new features to its application in the last two days. First, the application has rolled out a new privacy setting that allows users with more control over who can see their profile picture, last seen and info section. Secondly, WhatsApp has released a couple of updates to WhatsApp group calls. Keep reading to know more about the new WhatsApp features.

WhatsApp releases new privacy setting for profile picture

On June 16, 2022, WhatsApp announced via its official Twitter handle that it is rolling out a new option for privacy settings. Up until now, users only had three options for privacy related to their profile picture, last seen and info section - Nobody, My Contacts, Everyone. Now, WhatsApp users will be able to hide their profile picture or last seen status from specific users on the platform using the My Contacts Except privacy setting. The My Contacts Except privacy setting has been available on WhatsApp for quite some time, but only for putting a Status.

🔒 To further protect your privacy online, we're rolling out new options to your privacy control settings 🔒



Now you can select who from your contact list can see your Profile Photo, About, and Last Seen status.

New features for group calls released

Going forward, WhatsApp users will be able to mute other participants during a group call. Additionally, users will also be able to message specific users while attending a group call. Further, WhatsApp will also show a banner if a user joins offscreen. All these features are rolling out to WhatsApp users on both Android and iOS. However, it might take some time for them to be available for all users.

☎️ We've added a few updates to a WhatsApp favorite! When it comes to group calls, now you can:



🔇 Mute others

✉️ Message specific people

🙋 See a banner when someone joins offscreen

Works on WhatsApp group membership approval feature underway

Spotted by WABetaInfo, the Group Membership Approval feature has been under development for Android. According to the publication, group admins will be able to enable or disable the feature as they wish. The feature will also bring a new section of group info which will only be accessible by admins. This section will contain controls to view and manage to join requests to the group, sent via group invites. It is pertinent to note that the Group Membership Approval comes after WhatsApp recently increased the maximum number of users that can be added to a group to 512