WhatsApp rolls out encrypted chat backups for beta testers on both Android and iOS

WhatsApp has been working on end-to-end encrypted chat backups for a while now. Initially, the feature was spotted in August 2021, which there have been several reports about it since then. In the latest update, WhatsApp is reported to have launched the End-to-end Encrypted Backups in the latest WhatsApp Messenger beta for both Android and iOS. Keep reading to know more about the feature.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.15.5 and WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.200.14 now support end-to-end encrypted chats backups. The feature will help users on both the Android and iOS ecosystem to secure their chats in the form of encrypted backups on Google Drive and iCloud respectively. Once the user's backup is encrypted, even the service providers such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Apple and Google will be able to see the contents as it will be encrypted using a 64-digit encryption key.

WhatsApp encrypted chat backup feature available to limited beta testers

The feature is still under development and is only available to limited Android and iOS beta testers of WhatsApp Messengers and Business beta. The screenshot shared in WaBetaInfo's report confirms that the feature will be optional. Those who want to enable the feature will be able to do so by creating a unique password or through a 64-digit unique code. The feature will be available in the Chat Backup options available in the Chats section inside the Settings menu. Since the feature is a part of beta testing, it will not be available for all users yet but will be ready for access in a while.

“WhatsApp is the first global messaging service at this scale to offer end-to-end encrypted messaging and backups, and getting there was a really hard technical challenge that required an entirely new framework for key storage and cloud storage across operating systems,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a public statement. Users who will choose encrypted backups will be asked by the platform to save a 64-digit unique encryption key, or create a strong password that will be tied to the key. Recently, WhatsApp was also reported to be working on a Global Voice Message Player which will enable users to listen to voice messages while scrolling through chats in the main menu.

