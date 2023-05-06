WhatsApp Rolls Out New Updates: Poll Options, Image Caption Features And More!

Tech giant Meta released two new WhatsApp updates on Thursday to make chats "more fun and productive." Meta announced in a press release that its instant messaging network will update the feature of surveys and enable users to forward media with captions. It also said that polling options had been rolled out.

What are the updates?

Three new polling options have been added by the company: Single-Vote Poll Creation, Chat Search for Polls, and Stay Updated on Poll Results. To enable users to cast a single vote, the company has given poll creators the 'Create Single-Vote Polls' option.

Single-option polls : Users can choose to create single-option polls that only allow them to cast one vote. According to Meta, this enables more "definitive answers," and users only need to disable the "allow multiple answers" option in order to use this upgrade. All iOS WhatsApp users now have access to this functionality.

Poll updates : Poll creators will now receive notifications when they get responses on their polls and can see how many people have voted.

Search chats for polls : Users may now filter messages by polls, much like they would search for images, videos, or links. Users can see a list of all results by clicking "Search" and then "Polls" on the Chats screen.

Sharing with captions: Users can now also add a caption to photos and videos when they forward them. Another new feature is the ability to add a caption before sharing a document.

All these new features have started rolling out in some regions and will soon be available to all users.