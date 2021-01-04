Whatsapp Sets A Record With More Than 1.4 Billion Calls On New Year's Eve

WhatsApp has seen some of the huge numbers in the app’s history on the New Year’s eve all over the world. The app which is used for messaging, voice calling and video calling has seen some staggering numbers in terms of usage from people all over the world. Here is a look at how WhatsApp video call and WhatsApp voice call features were used by people all over the world on New Year’s eve.

WhatsApp users all over the world made more than 1.4 billion calls on New Year’s Eve

According to a blog post by Facebook, WhatsApp users across the globe made over 1.4 billion calls and video calls on the New Year’s eve this time. This sets a new record of the most ever calls in a single day on WhatsApp. New Year's eve is always the busiest time for the messaging and video calling apps. Whatsapp has been getting huge traffic on the platform every year on New Year's eve. However, this year, the number of usage percentage of WhatsApp calling increased by over 50% as compared to the same day last year.

Also Read | WhatsApp Will Stop Working In 2021: Which Android And IOS Devices Will Lose Support?

This can be mostly due to the social distancing norms and people not being able to celebrate the occasion with their loved ones because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The New Year’s eve saw the surge not just on WhatsApp video call and WhatsApp voice call but the numbers were huge across the platforms of Facebook. Facebook mentioned that they saw surges in video chatting all year across Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. New Year’s eve is always a busy night for the platforms but this year set new records.

Also Read | WhatsApp Denies In SC Allegations Of Data Hacking By Spyware Pegasus

Facebook said that the engineering team worked to drive unprecedented efficiency improvements and made their infrastructure more resilient. The work by the team included load testing, disaster recovery testing and shuffling capacity. People wished each other a Happy New Year and Facebook gave its credit to the engineering team who were ready to support with any issue. Here is a look at how people wished each other a Happy New Year through other apps by Facebook.

Also Read | WhatsApp Releases New 'in-app Notifications' Feature To Notify Users About Updates

Also Read | WhatsApp Announces New Features; Custom Chat Wallpapers & More

Other platforms by Facebook on New Year's Eve

People celebrated New year with effects in Messenger. “2020 Fireworks.” Was the top AR effect in the US. It was also the biggest day ever for Messenger group video calls (3+ people) in the US, with nearly 2X more group video calls on NYE compared to the average day. Not just Whatsapp messages and calls but Instagram and Facebook live also saw massive numbers. There were more than 55 million live broadcasts across Facebook and Instagram globally on New Year’s Eve.

Image Credits: Unsplash