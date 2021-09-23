WhatsApp Tests Latest In-app Payments Service In India, Rewards Users With Cashback

WhatsApp had gained a lot of attention after releasing its in-app payments option. The App has rolled out this feature in India and Brazil first. The users have been loving the WhatsApp payments feature and have given out a positive response for it. After seeing the response from these users, makers are now planning to add a new WhatsApp cashback per payment option just like other UPI services like Google Pay and PhonePay. WABetaInfo also tested this feature and learned that it will only be compatible with the UPI transactions. Makers could offer a cashback of up to ₹10 per payment but this amount could be increased/reduced after the official release of the WhatsApp Payments Cashback feature.

New WhatsApp cashback feature release and key details

Nothing official has been given out about the release date of the WhatsApp cashback. The feature testing was also carried out and its chat list said, “Get cashback on your next payment.” Keep in mind that this was not public beta testing and was given out only to a limited number of users. Seeing WhatsApp come up with a new cashback feature shows their will to improve the service and dominate the online payment sectors in India.

Recently, the new addition made to the payment service includes new background cards to make the experience more colourful and personalised for its users. A similar feature was first seen in Google’s online money transfer service, Google Pay. More information about the release of WhatsApp new feature is expected to release soon. Apart from this, makers also added an option for its users to check their account balances within seconds. Follow the steps mentioned below to learn How to check account balance on the WhatsApp payments feature.

How to check account balance using Whatsapp Payments?

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp application on your phone.

Step 2: Open the app’s Settings menu that can be found at the bottom of the screen. For Android users, tap on the three-dot icon at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Then click on 'Payments.'

Step 4: Then select the bank account.

Step 5: Click 'View Account Balance' and enter your PIN.

Step 6: The bank account balance will be displayed on your screen after that.

(Image: Twitter/@WhatsApp)