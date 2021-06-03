WhatsApp To Get Disappearing Mode, Multi Device Support And View Once Features Soon

Disappearing Mode, Multi-Device Support, and View Once are just a few of the widely anticipated improvements coming to WhatsApp soon. No, these aren't just rumours or leaks; Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that these functionalities will be available on WhatsApp. These features have been rumoured for the Facebook-owned messaging app for quite some time.

Whatsapp disappearing mode to launch soon

Wabetainfo, which records all WhatsApp-related changes and informs readers about planned features, was approached by WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to discuss some of WhatsApp's planned features in an unexpected turn of events.

WhatsApp was the first global-scale messaging network to carry out end-to-end encryption, according to Mark Zuckerberg in an interview with wabetainfo, but the business is now intending to push out more disappearing message capabilities globally.

It's worth noting that WhatsApp already has the functionality of the disappearing message, but Mark mentions a new disappearing mode that switches on disappearing or "vanish" messages in all conversation threads, making the WhatsApp experience ephemeral.

The View Once feature is another WhatsApp feature that will be available soon. This functionality is analogous to the capability of disappearing messages. If you enable the mode, the message will vanish once the recipient has seen it.

A report by Wabetainfo suggests that WhatsApp contacted them a few days ago and asked if they could meet on WhatsApp to discuss new features coming to the app. The media portal utilized WhatsApp to have a group chat with Will Cathcart, the CEO of WhatsApp!

Reportedly, Mark Zukerberg said to the media portal that it has been a huge technological challenge to get all of the messages and information to sync properly between devices, even when the phone battery dies, but the company has figured it out and are excited to release it shortly.

Whatsapp's privacy policy

Recently, numerous users were concerned about their privacy when WhatsApp had released a secret update urging users to check their privacy settings. In the midst of the backlash over WhatsApp's privacy policy, the Facebook-owned messaging service reiterated that users who do not accept the newly imposed privacy terms and conditions will not be restricted from using certain features or capabilities.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK