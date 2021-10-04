WhatsApp To Launch Global Voice Message Player Soon On IOS And Android; Read Details

WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding a new feature to upgrade the voice message player on the platform. Now, if a user exits the chat while listening to a voice message from another user, the voice message stops. The update is adding to this particular feature and will allow users to listen to voice messages while scrolling through the main menu. At present, the update is in the beta testing stage.

Additionally, WhatsApp has also started testing an updated version of Disappearing Messages on the platform, which will enable users to choose multiple options of the time after which they want the message to disappear. The durations being tested include 24 hours and 90 days on top of the existing seven days. The feature of disappearing messages was introduced in WhatsApp last year with a default duration of seven days.

WhatsApp Global Voice Message Player spotted in development

According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new feature called the Global Voice Message Player. It is currently under development and will be released in a future update of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android devices. As mentioned in the report, the Global Voice Message Player allows WhatsApp users to listen to voice messages even after leaving chats. The name of the feature is global as the point of action for accessing the feature is pinned on the top at the home page of the user interface.

The Global Voice Message Player for WhatsApp will come as a solution to an inconvenience that almost every user must have faced. If someone sends a long voice message on the application, the listener has to stay in the chat to listen to the whole message. The moment the listener leaves the chat, it stops. After the new feature comes, users will be able to listen to a long voice message while checking other messages or sending texts in another chat. It would not only save time but increase the convenience of users as well. Currently, the feature is spotted during the development of iOS WhatsApp beta and might be introduced for Android as well.

Image: UNSPLASH