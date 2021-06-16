WhatsApp To Launch Multi-device Support With End To End Encryption: Report

WhatsApp update: WhatsApp would make its multi-device functionality available with end-to-end encryption. For a long time, the Facebook-owned instant messaging service has promoted its privacy-focused encryption. It is claimed to safeguard text and voice messages, images, videos, documents, and phone conversations in such a way that only the sender and recipient have access to them. However, allowing the same degree of security on numerous devices while also synchronising communication between them is not simple and comes with technological hurdles.

WhatsApp multi-device support to come with end to end encryption

According to reports by WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp beta tracker has revealed that WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption would be compatible with the company's planned multi-device functionality. Reportedly, WhatsApp has yet to disclose official information. In an interview with WABetaInfo earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg stated that discussions on WhatsApp with multi-device compatibility will remain end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp is built to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption. So only the people you've messaged can read or listen to your conversation. 🤫 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 13, 2021

Stay tuned for the best safe experience 😁 https://t.co/p9qwYi3tmS — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 13, 2021

According to screenshots supplied by the website, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed that the firm overcame the hurdles of integrating end-to-end encryption in an "elegant way" to ensure that customers' chats remain secure even while using the messaging app on various devices. Since at least July 2019, WhatsApp has been said to be working on providing multi-device functionality. Users may use the app on up to four devices at the same time with this functionality. It appears to be nearing the end of its internal testing since screenshots of the new feature have just surfaced online.

Yes, it's the ability to use your WhatsApp account from 4 devices at the same time.

Under development, but it's great!



📱📱📱📱 pic.twitter.com/JYvtMahrag — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 12, 2020

According to the conversations, WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart also mentioned that the new feature might be available in public beta in the next month or two. WhatsApp is rumoured to be delivering end-to-end encrypted backups in addition to allowing end-to-end encryption when utilising multi-device support. Even for public beta testers, there is no specific date for when it will be accessible.

WhatsApp end to end encryption

WhatsApp's app utilizes Signal encryption technology to provide end-to-end encrypted conversation. To address privacy concerns highlighted by digital activists, competitors such as Google Messages adopted the same security mechanism. Even though end-to-end encryption restricts platform traceability, governments and authorities in several countries, notably India, have demanded backdoor access.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK