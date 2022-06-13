WhatsApp To Roll Out Key Feature Increasing Limit Of Group Participants To Its Users

Back in May, Meta annoucned some interesting features including reactions, larger file limits and many more to one of its most popular applications, WhatsApp. Alongside the features, Meta also revealed that it will increase the maximum number of users that can be added to a WhatsApp Group. While it has been slightly over a month since Meta made this announcement, the feature is finally rolling out for its userbase across the globe.

WhatsApp doubles maximum number of group participants

Previously, WhatsApp users were allowed to add a total of 256 people to a group. While the number is big in itself, it does not allow large organizations or teams to work together. However, according to a new report by WABetaInfo, the instant messaging service owned by Meta is releasing larger groups that can have up to 512 participants - twice that of the previous limit. The report also mentions that WhatsApp is rolling out the extended limit for all users who are operating on the latest stable update of the application.

While WhatsApp has increased the maximum number of participants in a group to 512, rival platform Telegram still holds an advantage. With the latest update, WhatsApp users can add up to 512 participants, while Telegram allows users to add as many as 200,000 participants in a group. Additionally, Telegram also allows users to add unlimited members to a channel. While the information does not intend to compare the two platforms, users should still be aware of the options they have if they wish to create larger groups on instant messaging platforms.

WhatsApp may soon allow users to edit their messages after sending them

In related news, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to edit messages after sending them. Called 'Edit text messages,' the feature was spotted by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo. The publication says that the feature will be available in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS and Desktop. Such a feature is already present on some other message and microblogging platforms like Discord and Twitter where users can fix any errors, typos or add updates to a piece of content after floating it.