WhatsApp To Roll Out New Feature, Will Now Let Users Connect Without Phone Number

WhatsApp, the world's most-used messaging platform, is planning to roll out yet another feature in the coming days. In addition to the various features and tools that have recently been released, WhatsApp intends to allow users to pick usernames rather than phone numbers.

According to WABetainfo, in order to improve the user experience, WhatsApp is actively working on the new update within the app settings.

The users will have the option of using this feature directly through the instant-messaging platform's Settings menu incorporated in the Profile section. The company is working on introducing the feature in a section dedicated to it specifically.

The company may also provide users with the ability to contact others by entering a username within the app, even when they do not know their phone numbers.

The option of using a username will help the users to add an additional layer of privacy to their accounts, said the report.

At present, the WhatsApp username feature is under development will soon be released to beta testers in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that billions of WhatsApp users can now modify a message within 15 minutes of sending it. This feature will be available for use across the world in the coming week. For this, the user needs to long-press on a sent message and select 'Edit' from the menu to do the necessary change, within 15 minutes of sending it.