WhatsApp Update Might Soon Allow Migrating Chat History From IOS To Android

WhatsApp had previously gained attention for being in talks of adding a handful of new features to its platform. As per Wabetainfo, the list is only growing as the independent portal introduces another feature that has landed right in time for beta-testing and has been named as a "much needed" addition. The latest feature that the messaging platform is reportedly working on enabling users to transfer WhatsApp chats between iOS and Android. Here's everything you need to know about the exciting new feature.

WhatsApp to soon enable chat transfer between iOS and Android

Since last year, conversations around this feature have been making rounds on the Internet. Many users had previously complained about having to let go of their chats while switching from Android to iOS and vice versa. It seems like WhatsApp is now actively working on bringing a solution. WhatsApp's feature tracker portal Wabetainfo teased about its possibility in its report.

The report also comprehensively spoke about how to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to IOS, “WhatsApp will allow migrating your chat history from WhatsApp for iOS to WhatsApp for Android. It is obvious that WhatsApp will also allow the opposite way. When the user tries to link a device having a different operating system to his WhatsApp account, it’s always needed to update to the latest WhatsApp update available on the App Store or TestFlight, in order to avoid any compatibility error with the Android version."

The multi-device feature was also explained pictorially using a screenshot to explain how to transfer WhatsApp chats from android to iOS. The picture basically explained how one will need to update their version of WhatsApp for enabling this feature. Additionally, it seems like this feature will be present in the app under the name of "Move chats to Android" and vice versa.

Credit: WABETAINFO

The latest WhatsApp chat feature will truly be a game-changer in the ball court. Wabetainfo concluded the report stating, “WhatsApp is giving a lot of priority for this feature that will allow using your WhatsApp account on multiple devices at the same time. The development of the feature takes a long time because it will totally change your experience on WhatsApp, and a lot of things have been rewritten in order to be compatible with multi-device."

Image Source: Shutterstock