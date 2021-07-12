WhatsApp Updates: View Once, New Archive, Multi-device Login, New In-app Notifications

WhatsApp is coming up with a lot of updates and features for both mobile and desktop versions. While keeping a track of all the features might be difficult, this report compiles all the recent updates from WhatsApp. Some of the features are still in beta testing, hence they might not be available on some devices. Keep reading the article for WhatsApp beta updates reported by WABetaInfro for both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp Web brings View Once and New Archive features

While the features will initially be available to WhatsApp Beta users, they will soon roll out for all users. The View Once feature is inspired by disappearing messages on popular social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat. Once a user sends an image or a video using the View Once feature, it will disappear as soon as the recipient views it. The New Archive feature does not bring archived chats to the main menu when a user gets a message from it.

WhatsApp for Desktop Beta with a multi-device login

Multi-device logging has been one of the most anticipated features from WhatsApp through which users will be able to log in to WhatsApp Web or the WhatsApp Desktop application without an active internet connection on a companion smartphone. The beta version which supports the update is not public yet. WhatsApp parent company Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently confirmed that the multi-device will be available soon for beta testers.

iOS beta users are now testing the new redesigned in-app notifications

Along with the 2.21.140.9 beta update, WhatsApp for iOS has got redesigned in-app notifications. Users can see more details through the notification banner, including images, videos, GIFs and stickers. Though the new feature revealed in the beta update, users can expand the in-app notification in order to show a chat preview. While reading chats from the notifications, the sender's read receipts do not update.

WhatsApp reveals Voice Waveforms through Google Beta Program

Although the feature is not available for the public, it might be available in a future update. WhatsApp is working on a new experience for voice messages, which implements a new system to listen to voice messages recorded by a user before sending them. The new experience also includes a real-time voice waveform. WhatsApp is working on the feature for both iOS and Android versions.

