WhatsApp users might soon get a feature to recover deleted messages: Report

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to restore their messages. As mentioned in a report by WABetaInfo, "a snackbar shows up when an attempt to delete a message for you is detected: in this case, you have a few seconds to recover the message if you previously wanted to delete it for everyone." Further, the report mentions that the feature is available to some beta testers via the latest beta update that is available on the Google Play Store.

If users update to the latest version of WhatsApp and yet somehow, the snackbar is not available to them, their WhatsApp account might not be eligible for the feature. Moreover, the feature has been designed to allow users who might delete their messages by mistake, to restore their messages. However, it is important to mention that the feature does not work with the 'Delete For Everyone' option. Nevertheless, it might be a while before the feature actually makes it to the regular version of WhatsApp that is available to all users around the globe.

WhatsApp could soon allow users to set up animated avatars as profile pictures

According to a new report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow to set up an animated avatar as a profile picture. The publication tweeted a couple of days ago. It said, "The ability to setup up an avatar to use as a profile photo is under development on WhatsApp beta for Android." In near future, WhatsApp users should be able to use an avatar as their mask while placing video calls on the platform.

As mentioned in the report, "You will be able to choose the perfect avatar for you by customizing it. In addition, you will also be able to choose a background colour to use within the profile photo. Note that, even if the screenshot is taken from WhatsApp beta for Android, the ability to set up the avatar profile photo will also be available on WhatsApp beta for iOS and Desktop beta."