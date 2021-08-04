Whatsapp View Once Photos & Videos Is Latest Privacy Feature On Platform; Details Inside

Whatsapp has been making groundbreaking changes to its platform since the arrival of the application. The latest feature that has been added by the platform is called WhatsApp View Once photos and WhatsApp View Once video. These new tools have been added to the application to provide a new way of communication for the users. This Whatsapp feature will allow the users to send photos and videos, in a certain format to another contact, that would disappear as soon as the contact views them.

WhatsApp View Once photos & WhatsApp View Once video

The Whatsapp new feature that has been added in the latest update has generated a lot of buzz. The new feature that has been added is called 'View Once' for photos and videos. This new feature seems to be inspired by one of their competitors, Snapchat. Snapchat is also an application where people can send photos and videos to a person with a timer, as soon as the person views the image or video, the media will expire as soon as the timer ends. Whatsapp also has used a similar form of sending media and has incorporated this new tool to provide better privacy options for its users.

The media that has been sent through the View Once tool will be treated differently than other media. The View Once photos and videos will not be saved in the user's gallery, they will only be displayed on the application itself and deleted. The contact will not be able to forward or save a View Once photo or video. New icons will be displayed for this kind of photo and will let the user know when a contact has opened the image.

How to use view once photos-videos in WhatsApp?

The new feature has arrived in Whatsapp but many are still wondering how to use this tool. It works the same way as sharing any other media on Whatsapp. Check out how to use view once photos-videos in WhatsApp below:

The user should first choose the image or video they wish to share by click on the attachments option in the chat.

Once they have chosen the photo or video, they will see a new timer icon near the caption bar at the bottom.

They just need to tap this icon to send a View Once photo or video to their desired contact.

(Image Credits: PTI)