Whatsapp: What Will Happen If You Don't Accept New Privacy Policy Post May 15? App Answers

After a rage of controversy over WhatsApp's new privacy policy, the messenger application has finally come up with a conclusion on what will happen if users don't accept it. As stated earlier, Whatsapp will not delete accounts of any users but the application will eventually become useless after continuous reminders. The application will start sending reminders after May 15.

The details of the consequences for not accepting the privacy policy have been mentioned in the FAQ page of Whatsapp.

"No one will have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of WhatsApp on May 15 because of this update,” added Whatsapp's FAQ page.

However, with a certain twist, Whatsapp will change settings in its application for users not accepting the new policy and make it useless for people to keep the application. Whatsapp has put forward clarification on what will happen after May 15 and if users never accept the new privacy.

What will happen to Whatsapp after May 15?

Users will get frequent reminders to accept the new policy after May 15. Initially, the reminders will be few, however later they will become 'persistent'. After such reminders, the application will start to limit the functions of the like not giving access to chat lists. Users will be able to open chats through message notifications. After few days of limited functions, users will not be able to get notifications of calls and messages. Later on, the account will be completely useless.

"After a few weeks of limited functionality, you won’t be able to receive incoming calls or notifications and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone,” notes WhatsApp. In other words, your WhatsApp account will become completely useless," added the FAQ.

Whatsapp privacy policy

Facebook has described the criticism over WhatsApp’s privacy policy as a misunderstanding. According to the platform, it is about efforts to bring businesses onto a better platform. However, concerns have been raised by several users over data protection. The new policy of WhatsApp resulted in people switching over to signal and telegram in India. Earlier Whatsapp had sent out several notifications of the new policy to be end-to-end encrypted and protected.