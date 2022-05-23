WhatsApp Will Drop Support For Two IPhone Models Later This Year: Reports

Those who use older iPhone models will not be able to access WhatsApp from October 2022. The Meta-owned messaging platform is ceasing support for two of the oldest iOS versions and it might impact a significant number of users. The report pertaining to this surfaced on the internet on May 21, 2022. Keep reading to know more about which iOS versions will WhatsApp stop supporting and the iPhone models that run them.

WhatsApp will stop supposing iOS 10 and iOS 11

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is going to end support for iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11. The instant messaging platform is doing so as the newer features that it will launch might not be functional on devices running iOS 10 and iOS 11. The change will take place from October 24, 2022, as mentioned in the report. Those who use iPhones with iOS 12 and above will still be able to use WhatsApp with all the new features including message reactions and more.

The change in supported operating systems has been confirmed by WhatsApp as the official FAQ post mentions iOS 12 to be the recommended iOS version for running WhatsApp. Over time, instant messaging platforms tend to upgrade their software which increases the resources it requires to function optimally. This is why WhatsApp or any other messaging platform or app for that matter stops supporting an older version of operating systems.

What does this mean for iPhone users?

As WhatsApp ends support for iOS 10 and iOS 11, devices that cannot upgrade to iOS 12 will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. This means that users of iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C won't be able to access WhatsApp after October 25, 2022, as the models are not compatible with iOS 12. On the other hand, users with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s will still be able to use WhatsApp once they upgrade to iOS 12.

According to another report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out the option to download users' information on a desktop. As the feature rolls out to more users, they will be able to download their account information right from WhatsApp for Desktop. The report mentions that WhatsApp Desktop beta v2.2219.3 is marked as compatible, meaning that users on this version of WhatsApp will be able to access their account information.